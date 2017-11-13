SPTFM.ro FOTBAL EXTERN Prima reactie a francezului Evra, dupa ce a socat...

Prima reactie a francezului Evra, dupa ce a socat lumea fotbalului si a fost suspendat: „Voi fi mai puternic!”. VIDEO

Posted on by Cezar Romaniuc Postat în FOTBAL EXTERN

Dat afara de Marseille, dupa ce l-a caftit pe un suporter, inainte cu cateva minute de inceperea unui meci din Europa League (DETALII AICI), francezul Patrice Evra nu pare afectat ca este somer. Pentru ca este luni, fotbalistul de 37 de ani a postat un filmulet amuzant pe contul sau de Instagram.

Ce a iesit? Cateva zeci de secunde in care Evra s-a filmat tragand o masina. Dar si un mesaj marca inregistrata: „Cateodata, lucrurile pot fi foarte grele iîn viata, dar trebuie sa continui sa zâambesti si sa iubesti acest sport! Jur pe Dumnezeu, ma voi intoarce mai puternic ca niciodata. Nu fiti lenesi! Nu stiu ce faceti voi acum, dar eu trag o masina pentru ca vreau sa fiu mai bun decat eram inainte. Ma intorc, baieti, ma antorc! Iubesc acest sport!” a fost mesajul transmis de Evra.

 

Etichetat cu: , , , , ,
Postat în FOTBAL EXTERN

Comenteeeezi?!!

Comentati exclusiv pe SPTFM.ro...

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată. Câmpurile obligatorii sunt marcate cu *

*

Articole cu subiect similar:

Patrice Evra, pedepsit aspru in urma incidentului din Portugalia: suspendat, amendat si dat afara de la Marseille OM l-a suspendat de Patrice Evra! Francezii au tras primele concluzii dupa incident UEFA a decis sa-l suspende pe francezul Evra, dupa ce fotbalistul a incercat sa faca KO un suporter printr-un high-kick! VIDEO Patrice Evra este prea talentat pentru fotbal! I-a aplicat unui suporter o lovitura de kickbox
LIGA 1 2017/18
Loc Echipa Pct. J +/-
1FCSB381725
2CFR Cluj371716
3CS U Craiova33179
4FC Botosani31179
5FC Viitorul291712
6Astra Giurgiu25176
7Dinamo Bucuresti24175
8ACS Poli Timisoara2217-11
9CSM Poli Iasi2117-3
10FC Voluntari2017-3
11Concordia Chiajna1717-4
12OSK Sf Gheorghe1117-20
13Gaz Metan Medias1017-23
14Juventus Bucuresti917-18
Liga 1
Liga 2