Prima reactie a francezului Evra, dupa ce a socat lumea fotbalului si a fost suspendat: „Voi fi mai puternic!”. VIDEO

Dat afara de Marseille, dupa ce l-a caftit pe un suporter, inainte cu cateva minute de inceperea unui meci din Europa League (DETALII AICI), francezul Patrice Evra nu pare afectat ca este somer. Pentru ca este luni, fotbalistul de 37 de ani a postat un filmulet amuzant pe contul sau de Instagram.
Ce a iesit? Cateva zeci de secunde in care Evra s-a filmat tragand o masina. Dar si un mesaj marca inregistrata: „Cateodata, lucrurile pot fi foarte grele iîn viata, dar trebuie sa continui sa zâambesti si sa iubesti acest sport! Jur pe Dumnezeu, ma voi intoarce mai puternic ca niciodata. Nu fiti lenesi! Nu stiu ce faceti voi acum, dar eu trag o masina pentru ca vreau sa fiu mai bun decat eram inainte. Ma intorc, baieti, ma antorc! Iubesc acest sport!” a fost mesajul transmis de Evra.
I just feel blessed 🙏🏼happy #monday don’t be lazy 😴 why you have to worry when you got the support and the strength from soo many human beings♥️🙈♥️ thank you soo much Keep smiling only positive energy on Patrice Instagram I love this game hahahaahah special thanks @coachmeddydubai and Spielberg aka @nicolasanelka_official #ilovethisgame #positivevibes #love @beapandaofficial #motivation #future #car
